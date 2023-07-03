Starkville investigating DUI arrest of probationary officer

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Starkville Police Department is investigating the DUI arrest of one of its police officers.
Mississippi State University Police made the arrest Saturday night, July 1.
Starkville Police did not identify the officer nor did the city indicate if the police officer was on duty at the time of the arrest.
The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office published its Saturday arrests report online. Quinton Carter is the only MSU arrest listed. His charge is listed as DUI first, which is a misdemeanor.
“We hold our officers to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct, and any violation of these standards is taken very seriously,” according to a Starkville Police statement published Monday morning.
The police department will forward its findings to the Starkville Board of Aldermen, according to the statement.