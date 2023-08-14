 Skip to main content
Starkville duo arrested after shooting outside Zaxby’s

  • Updated
  • 0
Sheron Gandy

Sheron Gandy, Source: Starkville Police Department.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Starkville police identified the two individuals arrested following a shooting outside a Zaxby’s restaurant.

Police on Monday identified them as Ethan Foster, 26, and Sheron Gandy, 37, both of Starkville.

Ethan Foster, Starkville, arrest

Ethan Foster, Source: Starkville Police Department.

Both were charged with disturbing the peace. Gandy was also charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits.

The shooting happened Friday evening, Aug. 11 at the restaurant on Highway 12.

According to Starkville police, some type of argument broke out inside the business. After the parties left, someone fired a gunshot in the air. Police reported no injuries.

