Starkville boutique and theater recognized by Mississippi Main Street Association

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Starkville Main Street Association took home two awards during the Mississippi Main Street Association’s awards luncheon on June 15.
George-Mary's, a boutique owned by Alesia Lucas, received the Outstanding Retail Merchandising award.
The Rex Theatre and chairman Kyle Jordan received the Outstanding Private Downtown Revitalization Project award. The theater recently underwent a massive renovation.
This is part of WTVA’s new special “Main Street Mississippi.” Open this link to view past stories.
Reporter Avery Hilliard will highlight 10 communities recognized by the Mississippi Main Street Association.