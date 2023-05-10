Stabbing suspect arrested in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — An arrest has been made following a reported stabbing in Tupelo.
Lagarry Springer, 38, of Nettleton, is accused of stabbing an individual on Monday at or near Soap N Suds on East Main Street.
The male victim claimed Springer approached him and asked for a ride to Nettleton, but the victim said no, according to Tupelo Police.
Springer then stabbed the victim in the chest, the victim told Police.
Following his arrest, Lee County jail officials found him to be in possession of a felony amount of narcotics, according to Police.
Springer faces aggravated assault and drug possession charges.