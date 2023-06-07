St. Jude's lab discoveries morph into life saving treatments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) — The world of science never stops and neither does St. Jude.
The children’s hospital creates more clinical trials for cancer than any other children’s hospital.
Its laboratory discoveries morph into life saving treatments, not just for itself but for the globe.
“We want to give our resources to others and to other institutions,” Lab Operations Manager Brittney Gordon said. “For other scientists like myself, to be able to do the research, to find these cures — just how open St. Jude is to sharing all the discoveries we make. It is just so rewarding to be able to come home and say, 'I am a part of this community.'”
Gordon has worked for the hospital for more than a decade.
The majority of St. Jude’s funding comes from donations, which gives the hospital the freedom to focus on what matters most: saving kids regardless of their financial situation.
“We wouldn't have any of this if it wasn't for the generosity of our donors,” Gordon said. “And really being able to show that back to the community and saying, ‘Everything that you're doing for St. Jude is impacting these patients and really making their lives so much better,’ and that is the best thing in the world.”
You can help St. Jude keeps its promise that no patient’s family ever has to pay a cent for treatment, housing, food, or travel by buying a $100 Dream Home Giveaway ticket.
Open this link to learn more about the 2023 Tupelo St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.