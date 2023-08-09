 Skip to main content
Some storm damage found in Corinth

  Updated
Storm damage in Corinth, MS on Aug. 9, 2023

Storm damage in Corinth, MS on Aug. 9, 2023. Credit: Jason Neal.

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Wednesday’s severe weather left some damage in Corinth.

According to photos, it appears there’s damage in the downtown area in the vicinity of the Coca-Cola Bottling plant.

Trees were also knocked down in Corinth and Burnsville in Tishomingo County.

At approximately 2:45, Alcorn County Electric Power Association (ACE) reported almost 5,000 people without power.

ACE Power also reported outages near Farmington, Glen, Rienzi and between Walnut and Corinth.

It's unclear at this time if a tornado touched down in the region. The National Weather Service may send a survey team to gather data.

