Soldier, attorney and judge T.K. Moffett dead at 73

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Well-known attorney, judge and soldier T.K. Moffett died on Monday, June 5.

The 73-year-old died at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.

A major general in the U.S. Army, Moffett graduated from Amory High School and later graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, June 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pegues Funeral Home in Tupelo.

The funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 at First Baptist Church in Tupelo.

