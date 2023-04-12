Snapchat threat from 2018 caused scare in Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — A threatening social media post from 2018 created a scare Tuesday in Corinth.
“CHS I’m going out with a bang” and “dont [sic] go to school tmrw [sic]” are some of the phrases shown in the message.
Corinth Police Chief Landon Tucker said multiple people shared it Monday night believing “CHS” meant Corinth High School.
However, Police determined the message originated in 2018 from someone in New Mexico.
The police chief said New Mexico authorities even made an arrest in 2018.
“Just think before you post because the rumor will spread 10 times quicker than the truth ever will,” Tucker warned.