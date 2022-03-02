Silver Alert issued for missing Winston County man

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston County man.
Charles Lester Lampley Sr., 65, of Louisville, was last seen on Sunday, Feb. at about 10 a.m. in the 5100 block of Elijah Graham Road in Winston County.
He is 6 feet tall, weighs 240 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
According to his family, he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Winston County Sheriff Department at 662-773-5881.