Silver Alert issued for missing Tupelo man Tyler Johnson

  • Updated
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The state has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Tupelo man.

Tyler Johnson, 28, was last seen on Tuesday, May 16 at approximately 3 p.m. near the hospital in Tupelo. According to Tupelo Police, he was discharged from the hospital at that time.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Another picture of Tyler Johnson. Source: Tupelo Police Department.

His family said Johnson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-869-2911 or 911.

