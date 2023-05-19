Silver Alert issued for missing Tupelo man Tyler Johnson

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The state has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Tupelo man.
Tyler Johnson, 28, was last seen on Tuesday, May 16 at approximately 3 p.m. near the hospital in Tupelo. According to Tupelo Police, he was discharged from the hospital at that time.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.
His family said Johnson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-869-2911 or 911.