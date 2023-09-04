 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing Kosciusko woman

  • Updated
  • 0
Brenda Miller

Brenda Miller, Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 66-year-old woman from Attala County.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Monday afternoon, Sept. 4 for Brenda Miller of Kosciusko.

Someone last saw her on Monday at approximately 9:24 a.m. on Highway 12 in Attala County.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Miller may be traveling in a navy-colored 2007 Chevrolet Colorado. The truck’s license plate number is AA15095.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-3131 or 911.

