Silver Alert issued for missing Fulton woman Gaynell Snow

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The state has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Fulton woman.
The alert is for Gaynell Snow, 82.
Someone last saw her on Wednesday, May 24 at approximately 4 p.m. in the 3200 block of Clay Tilden Road in Fulton.
Someone last saw her driving north in a 2009 silver-colored Chevrolet HHR. The Mississippi license plate number is ITB8663.
Family members claim Snow suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department at 662-862-3401.