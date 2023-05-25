 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Silver Alert issued for missing Fulton woman Gaynell Snow

  • Updated
  • 0
Gaynell W. Snow

Gaynell W. Snow, Source: Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The state has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Fulton woman.

The alert is for Gaynell Snow, 82.

Someone last saw her on Wednesday, May 24 at approximately 4 p.m. in the 3200 block of Clay Tilden Road in Fulton.

Someone last saw her driving north in a 2009 silver-colored Chevrolet HHR. The Mississippi license plate number is ITB8663.

Family members claim Snow suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department at 662-862-3401.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you