 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Silver Alert issued for missing Copiah County woman

  • Updated
  • 0
Mary Linda-Ann Hogan

Mary Linda-Ann Hogan

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing Copiah County woman.

Someone last saw Mary Linda-Ann Hogan, 56, on Saturday, June 17 around noon in the 5000 block of Perrett Road in Hazlehurst.

She was wearing a blue shirt, yellow skirt and a black bonnet. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 143 pounds.

She may suffer from a medical condition that impairs her judgment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department at 601-987-1530.

Hazlehurst is approximately 32 miles southwest of Jackson.

Tags

Recommended for you