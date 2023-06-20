Silver Alert issued for missing Copiah County woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing Copiah County woman.
Someone last saw Mary Linda-Ann Hogan, 56, on Saturday, June 17 around noon in the 5000 block of Perrett Road in Hazlehurst.
She was wearing a blue shirt, yellow skirt and a black bonnet. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 143 pounds.
She may suffer from a medical condition that impairs her judgment.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department at 601-987-1530.
Hazlehurst is approximately 32 miles southwest of Jackson.