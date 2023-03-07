 Skip to main content
Silver Alert canceled for missing Fulton woman

  • Updated
Megan Ragsdale

Update March 8, 2023, 10:30 a.m.

Megan Colleen Ragsdale has been located and is safe.

Original article below

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a woman from Fulton.

Megan Colleen Ragsdale, 39, was last seen before 4 p.m. Tuesday in Fulton in the 200 block of Matt Street driving a 2013 aluminum colored Dodge Avenger with the Mississippi license plate ITB9478.

Ragsdale stands 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

She was wearing a red-and-black plaid shirt, black leggings and black boots.

Her family says she suffers from a medical condition that may affect her judgment.

You are asked to call law enforcement if you see her or her car.

