Silver Alert canceled for missing Fulton woman

Update March 8, 2023, 10:30 a.m.
Megan Colleen Ragsdale has been located and is safe.
Original article below
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a woman from Fulton.
Megan Colleen Ragsdale, 39, was last seen before 4 p.m. Tuesday in Fulton in the 200 block of Matt Street driving a 2013 aluminum colored Dodge Avenger with the Mississippi license plate ITB9478.
Ragsdale stands 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
She was wearing a red-and-black plaid shirt, black leggings and black boots.
Her family says she suffers from a medical condition that may affect her judgment.
You are asked to call law enforcement if you see her or her car.