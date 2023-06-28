 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Shooting victim found near J.P. Coleman State Park in Tishomingo County

  • Updated
  • 0
crime, search, investigation

Credit: MGN

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities found a shooting victim Tuesday evening near a state park in Tishomingo County.

The shooting happened sometime before 10:30 in the Steel Bridge recreational area, which is near the J.P. Coleman State Park.

Tishomingo County deputies found the victim and medics transported him to the hospital in Tupelo, according to the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Department. His current condition is unknown.

The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department did not announce an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Department at 662-423-7000.

Tags

Recommended for you