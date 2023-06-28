Shooting victim found near J.P. Coleman State Park in Tishomingo County

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities found a shooting victim Tuesday evening near a state park in Tishomingo County.
The shooting happened sometime before 10:30 in the Steel Bridge recreational area, which is near the J.P. Coleman State Park.
Tishomingo County deputies found the victim and medics transported him to the hospital in Tupelo, according to the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Department. His current condition is unknown.
The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department did not announce an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Department at 662-423-7000.