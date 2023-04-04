 Skip to main content
Sherman officer-involved shooting suspect faces 20 counts of attempted murder

Officer-involved shooting in Sherman, MS on March 29, 2023

SHERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — A man wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Pontotoc County faces 20 counts of attempted murder.

Pontotoc County sheriff’s investigator Ryan Roberts identified the suspect as Christopher Ezell Jr., 21.

The situation happened on March 29 before sunrise at the Beasley Apartments, which is a few blocks east of Wild Bill’s gas station.

Neighbors heard someone firing a gun and called 911. Roberts said Ezell shot at a neighbor sitting in his car. The neighbor got out of Ezell’s car and ran for cover.

Officers responded and Ezell ambushed and shot at them, Roberts said.

He ran away toward the gas station and hid behind trees, cars and houses while shooting at officers.

Ezell’s bullets allegedly struck four law enforcement vehicles and shrapnel struck one officer.

Law enforcement officers managed to shoot and wound Ezell. Medics carried him to the hospital in Tupelo and later to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where he is still being treated.

