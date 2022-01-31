 Skip to main content
Sherman man returned to Oxford to faces charges in relation to 2019 shooting

Antwon Geter

Antwon Geter, Source: Oxford Police Department

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tennessee convict was returned to Oxford to face charges in relation to a 2019 shooting.

Antwon Geter, 22, of Sherman, faces home invasion and armed robbery charges in Oxford.

According to police, he fled the state following a shooting incident on Dec. 16, 2019.

Police arrested two suspects shortly after the incident.

Geter was captured in Tennessee and sent to prison on unrelated crimes there, according to police.

Law enforcement transported him back to Oxford on Friday, Jan. 28 to face local charges.

