Sex offender charged with indecent exposure at Pontotoc library

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — A registered sex offender is accused of exposing himself at the Pontotoc County Library.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor identified the suspect as Dameon Dennard Taylor, 41, of Tupelo.
The incident happened on May 4 when an individual at the library captured video footage of Taylor exposing himself, the police chief said.
Pontotoc Police arrested and charged him with indecent exposure and loitering within 500 feet of school property as a sex offender, all misdemeanors. Pontotoc High School is adjacent to the library.
According to Mississippi’s Sex Offender Registry, Taylor was convicted of sexual battery in Louisiana in 2000.