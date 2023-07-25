Several local counties receive funding for emergency road, bridge repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Several counties and cities will receive funding for emergency road and bridge repairs.
The Mississippi Transportation Commission (MTC) and Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the recipients on Tuesday, July 25.
The money will be used for 40 total projects across the state, including several in northeast Mississippi.
- Chickasaw County, Pittsboro Street (CR405)
- Choctaw County, Huntsville Road
- Clay County, Barton Ferry Road
- Columbus, Waterworks Road
- Lafayette County, County Road 418
- Noxubee County, Edmonds Bridge Road
- Prentiss County, County Road 1101
- Prentiss County, County Road 1475
- Tishomingo County, County Road 291
MTC and MDOT did not provide monetary information.
View the full list below or open this link.