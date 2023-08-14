Settlement reached in case against Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Charles Penson

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A settlement has been reached in the criminal case against Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Democratic Municipal Executive Committee member Charles Penson.
District Attorney John Weddle confirmed the settlement Monday afternoon, Aug. 14. Details about the settlement are unknown at this time.
Davis and Penson were on trial, charged with violating state election laws in 2021. They both faced misdemeanors, but a conviction would have forced Davis off of the City Council.
They were accused of asking for money to raffle off as a way of encouraging people to vote in the June 8, 2021, city election. Davis was unopposed in that election.
Waide, who represented both defendants, maintained their innocence.