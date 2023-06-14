Senior citizens group shows appreciation for Columbus law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — The Sims Scott Senior Citizens Group served a home-cooked, Southern meal Wednesday morning to the Columbus Police Department.
The goal was to show their support and appreciation for the police officers who serve their community.
This comes amid a rash of recent shootings.
Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said senior citizens should feel safe where they live.
“When Chief Daughtry arrived in the community, he came to one of our meetings and he has embraced us and supported us,” the group’s president Pat Scott said. “He assured us that he would, you know, make safety a priority. That just gave us some confidence in the leadership.”
Fellow member Patricia Gore said something similar.
“A lot of time nobody takes the time to come and see about senior citizens. They are trying to control crime the best they can. We feel like this was a good thing to do for the community. We are all about community. Chief Daughtry always says community is what helps the town.”