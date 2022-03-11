 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Tishomingo, Prentiss, Lee MS and Itawamba Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Roads may become slick,
especially bridges and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep extra blankets, food, water and a
flashlight in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Semi rolled over along Highway 30 in Prentiss County

  • Updated
  • 0
Semi truck crash on Mississippi Highway 30 in Prentiss County

The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 30 in Prentiss County. Photo Date: March 11, 2022. Source: Mississippi Highway Patrol.

(WTVA) - A semi-truck rolled over Friday morning in Prentiss County, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened on Mississippi Highway 30 East at County Road 3401.

At 8:43 a.m., MHP reported the roadway would be shut down while crews cleared the road.

It’s expected to reopen sometime before 10:30 a.m.

MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the truck driver is OK.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you