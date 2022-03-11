Semi rolled over along Highway 30 in Prentiss County

(WTVA) - A semi-truck rolled over Friday morning in Prentiss County, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened on Mississippi Highway 30 East at County Road 3401.
At 8:43 a.m., MHP reported the roadway would be shut down while crews cleared the road.
It’s expected to reopen sometime before 10:30 a.m.
MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the truck driver is OK.
