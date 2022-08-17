Security camera footage helped Oxford police identify auto burglary suspects

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two people will be charged for auto burglaries in Oxford.
According to the Oxford Police Department, the individuals broke into unlocked vehicles early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17 in the area of Old Taylor Road.
Police shared security camera footage of two individuals walking toward a pickup truck.
One person tried to open the truck but found the door locked, then walked away.
A third person can be seen walking away with the two other individuals.
Police later thanked the community for helping identify the individuals.
One adult and at least one juvenile will be charged. Police have yet to release the suspect’s names.