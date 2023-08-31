 Skip to main content
Second arrest made in connection to West Point shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Demontre Ford

Demontre Ford, Source: Clay County Sheriff's Office.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — Police made a second arrest in connection to a weekend shooting in West Point.

West Point police arrested Demontre Ford, 26, on Wednesday, Aug. 30 and charged him with aggravated assault and shooting into a house.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 26 at a home on Bulldog Street.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said a gunman got out of a car and shot into the home. The shooting wounded one man inside the house.

Police arrested Jamie Jones, 17, on Monday, Aug. 28. He faces the same charges as Ford.

