Search continues for Tupelo Waffle House shooting suspect

  • Updated
Courtney Mikale Jamison

Picture of Courtney Mikale Jamison. Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The search continues for the suspect wanted for last week’s shooting at a Waffle House in Tupelo 

Officers used a search warrant Monday night at a location on Lakeview Street, but the suspect, Courtney Jamison, was not there, according to the Tupelo Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals Service is now involved in the search for Jamison.

The shooting happened early Friday at the Waffle House on South Gloster Street near the hospital. Police said one person was wounded.

Waffle House on South Gloster Street in Tupelo, MS

The Waffle House is temporarily closed following a shooting on March 17, 2023. Photo Date: March 21, 2023.

The restaurant remains closed.

Jamison pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and a gun charge in Illinois in 2013. He got out of federal prison in 2020. He’s still on supervised federal probation.

A few months ago, Jamison's attorney petitioned the federal court of Mississippi for an early termination of his parole, which was approved and scheduled for August 2025.

