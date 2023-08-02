School Spotlight: Winona gearing up for students' return

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Winona students return to their classrooms on Thursday.
WTVA reporter Avery Hilliard spoke with a principal and teacher about their goals and challenges they face this school year.
This is part two of WTVA’s new segment: School Spotlight. From July 31 to Aug. 18, Hilliard will spotlight several schools in northeast Mississippi.
School Spotlight Schedule
- Amory - July 31
- Winona - Aug. 2
- West Point - Aug. 4
- Houston - Aug. 7
- Aberdeen - Aug. 9
- Grenada - Aug. 11
- Columbus - Aug. 14
- Starkville - Aug. 16
- Tupelo - Aug. 18