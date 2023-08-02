 Skip to main content
School Spotlight: Winona gearing up for students' return

  • Updated
Winona Elementary School in Winona, MS

Winona Elementary School in Winona, MS. Photo Date: Aug. 2, 2023.

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Winona students return to their classrooms on Thursday.

WTVA reporter Avery Hilliard spoke with a principal and teacher about their goals and challenges they face this school year.

Watch their interviews in the video above.

This is part two of WTVA’s new segment: School Spotlight. From July 31 to Aug. 18, Hilliard will spotlight several schools in northeast Mississippi.

School Spotlight Schedule

  • Amory - July 31
  • Winona - Aug. 2
  • West Point - Aug. 4
  • Houston - Aug. 7
  • Aberdeen - Aug. 9
  • Grenada - Aug. 11
  • Columbus - Aug. 14
  • Starkville - Aug. 16
  • Tupelo - Aug. 18

