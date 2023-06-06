School program at St. Jude serves as outlet for patients receiving treatment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) — A school program at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital aims to help patients keep up with their school work while receiving treatment.
Randy Thompson, the principal of the St. Jude Imagine Academy by Chili’s, has been an educator for more than 20 years.
He became the program’s principal in 2019; however, he first learned of St. Jude back in 1968.
That’s when one of his friends at school was diagnosed with leukemia and received treatment at St. Jude.
His class donated their milk money to the hospital. The two are still good friends today.
Thompson said the Imagine Academy is all about relieving stress from patients and their families.
“It's the hope when I get home I'm not going to be behind,” he said. “I'm still going to know what my friends are doing and I can slide right back into school. And that's what we want to provide for our kids everyday.”
Learning often serves as an escape for patients undergoing treatment.
The program oversees approximately 150 students a month in-person. It also advocates for nearly 300 kids around the world.
Ninety-nine percent of students use the same curriculum they use back home, Thompson said.
“I worked with a fifth grader and they were doing volcanoes back home. Well, we did volcanoes in the lab and they were shooting pictures back and forth with his class during the day. And he told me afterward, 'Our volcano is the best,' and I said, 'Hey we got it.'”
Some memories will last a lifetime.
“A young man came by. He had a toddler with him and I thought, 'Oh, OK they want to talk to us about school.' And, so I was talking to him for a minute and he goes, 'No, I was here in the fifth grade and I wanted to see Ms. Mandy and I wanted to show her my baby.’ And, that's what it was all about.”
Thompson considers himself very fortunate.
“I'm doing my dream job everyday and it's great.”
One of the best ways you can help patients at St. Jude is buying a 2023 Tupelo St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket.
When someone purchases a $100 ticket, they are entered to win a brand new luxurious house. Other prizes are also available.