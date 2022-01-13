School officer struck Thursday afternoon in Shannon being treated at Tupelo hospital

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Shannon school resource officer who was struck Thursday afternoon is currently receiving treatment at the hospital in Tupelo.
The collision happened in front of Shannon Primary School on Highway 45.
A family member identified the officer as Johnny Patterson, 58. He’s currently in critical condition at the North Mississippi Medical Center.
His family is thankful for the community’s prayers and outpouring of love.
Patterson has been in law enforcement for decades. He’s currently the assistant chief of police in Verona.
He formerly served as chief of police in Shannon and was also an officer in Guntown.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Edited at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.