TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new scholarship will keep the memory of a nurse from Monroe County alive.

The Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi is accepting applications for the first Tyler Jones Memorial Scholarship.

It’ll be awarded to a graduating Hamilton High School student who is pursuing a career in health care.

The 27-year-old was killed in a Sept. 14, 2021, crash near Aberdeen.

Jones worked as a registered nurse at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo for seven years.

