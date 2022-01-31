Saltillo church collects clothes for community giveaway

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local teenager is working hard to make sure everyone has clothes and shoes this winter.
For the past few days, church members of the Mayfield Church of Christ have been folding and hanging up donated clothing items to be given away to those in-need.
Hundreds of articles of clothing are placed on tables throughout the church’s fellowship hall.
Carson Miller came up with idea to help those in the community.
Items will be given away to the community this Saturday, Feb. 5 at Mayfield Church of Christ from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.