Saltillo church collects clothes for community giveaway

  • Updated
Cloth giveaway at Mayfield Church of Christ in Saltillo

Collection of clothes at Mayfield Church of Christ in Saltillo.

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local teenager is working hard to make sure everyone has clothes and shoes this winter.

For the past few days, church members of the Mayfield Church of Christ have been folding and hanging up donated clothing items to be given away to those in-need.

Hundreds of articles of clothing are placed on tables throughout the church’s fellowship hall.

Carson Miller came up with idea to help those in the community.

Items will be given away to the community this Saturday, Feb. 5 at Mayfield Church of Christ from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

