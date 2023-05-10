Runoff set for Ward 3 job in Bruce

BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) — A runoff will soon take place for the Ward 3 position in Bruce.
The special election was held on Tuesday.
- Sandra Lofton Pope - 28 votes
- Chad King - 24 votes
- Jeremy Parker - 18 votes
- Eddie Lee Spearman Jr. - 11 votes
The runoff election between Pope and King is scheduled to take place on May 30.
Of the 217 registered votes in Ward 3, only 81 voters participated in Tuesday’s special election.
Correction: WTVA was previously told the runoff election would be held on May 23 but has been corrected to May 30.