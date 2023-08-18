Ribbon cutting held for natural gas expansion project in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — More people in Pontotoc County can expect to get access to natural gas in the near future.
Public Service Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley joined Atmos Energy and county officials at a special ceremony Friday morning, Aug. 18.
The ceremony was held on Sims Gin Road.
According to Atmos, this is for the fourth phase of the company's rural expansion project in eastern Pontotoc County.
This phase will install 14,000 feet of gas lines to connect approximately 63 residents and businesses to natural gas
Presley said this will help lower energy costs for people and promote economic development in rural Pontotoc County.