 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ribbon cutting held for natural gas expansion project in Pontotoc County

  • Updated
  • 0
Natural gas expansion ribbon cutting ceremony in eastern Pontotoc County on Aug. 18, 2023

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Sims Gin Road in eastern Pontotoc County, MS. Photo Date: Aug. 18, 2023.

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — More people in Pontotoc County can expect to get access to natural gas in the near future.

Public Service Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley joined Atmos Energy and county officials at a special ceremony Friday morning, Aug. 18.

The ceremony was held on Sims Gin Road.

According to Atmos, this is for the fourth phase of the company's rural expansion project in eastern Pontotoc County.

This phase will install 14,000 feet of gas lines to connect approximately 63 residents and businesses to natural gas

Presley said this will help lower energy costs for people and promote economic development in rural Pontotoc County.

Tags

Recommended for you