Restaurant burglar wanted in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities in Prentiss County hope the public can identify the individual responsible for a restaurant burglary.
The burglary happened on Aug. 24 at Geno’s Family Restaurant in Jumpertown.
The burglar tried to get into Jumpertown City Hall and Cardinal Nutrition, according to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-773-8477 or use the P3 Tips app to leave an anonymous tip. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.