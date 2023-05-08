Response has been great for new jets at GTR

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — The Golden Triangle Regional (GTR) Airport received new jets in April.
Executive Director Matt Dowell said Delta Airlines provided the jets.
The new jets can accommodate almost 80 passengers. Older jets could only carry 50 passengers.
The new jets also come with more flights per day. GTR now offers two flights a day to and from Atlanta, Georgia.
Dowell said the response has been great.
“Everybody really likes the product, more seating capacity, obviously a bigger plane, more room for luggage. There's in-flight entertainment and first-class service as well — so options we haven't had before. And we're really excited about having that service here and more comfortable airplanes for everyone to use.”
The airport is still looking to expand its routes to the west.