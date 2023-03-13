 Skip to main content
Report: Mother, two daughters from Ethel drown in Louisiana

  • Updated
ambulance

CAMERON PARISH, La. (WTVA) - A Mississippi woman and her two daughters are dead after an apparent drowning in Louisiana, KPLC-TV reported.

According to the report, the family is from Ethel in Attala County, Mississippi.

The drowning happened Sunday afternoon in Cameron Parish.

Authorities have yet to publicly identify the deceased individuals but said the woman was 28 years old and her daughters were 7 and 8.

KPLC also reported a 9-year-old boy was pulled from the water and airlifted to a hospital. He’s reportedly in critical condition.

A neighbor also found a 3-year-old boy walking on the beach. According to Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett, the child told the neighbor his mom went swimming.

