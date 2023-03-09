Report: Body of West Memphis man found in Yalobusha County

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities found the body of a missing West Memphis, Arkansas, man in the Holly Springs National Forest.
The North Mississippi Herald reported the discovery happened Wednesday morning.
Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch said Fredarrious Wilson, 18, was last seen in West Memphis on the night of March 5.
West Memphis Police were able to ping the last location of Wilson’s phone and found an approximate location in the forest.
The sheriff said authorities searched more than six hours Tuesday night but found nothing, the North Mississippi Herald reported.
A U.S. Forest Service employee found Wilson’s body Wednesday before noon just off of County Road 243.
Wilson’s death is being investigated as a homicide.