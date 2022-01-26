Repo worker wounded Tuesday night in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A driver for a wrecker company was wounded during a repossession Tuesday night in Columbus.
Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said the incident happened just after 10:00 on 22nd Street South where the company was making a legal repossession of a car.
A crowd of 12-15 individuals confronted the driver and other employees, the police chief said.
Someone in the group fired multiple shots.
“The wrecker driver was grazed on the head with some type of projectile,” Shelton said. “He was treated and released at Baptist Hospital. Thankfully the wrecker company records their activities, and we do have a good video of the incident. I anticipate an arrest in the case.”