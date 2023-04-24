 Skip to main content
Reopening of bridges in Lee County is a big relief to residents

Mississippi Department of Transportation, MDOT

Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). Photo Date: Dec. 22, 2022.

Residents were happy to see Highway 245 back open after it was closed for more than a year for repairs

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) — The reopening of two bridges in Lee County was a big relief for nearby residents.

The bridges on Highway 245 reopened last week after more than a year of renovation.

The bridges were replaced and the existing roadway and shoulders were widened.

The year-long closure not only affected residents who live nearby but also nearby businesses.

"It hurt us a lot, it did,” Amanda Barrient, an employee at Busy Bee gas station said. “It has been closed for about a year and a half but we're doing a lot better now. It has doubled up in business since the road has opened."

The project cost $5.5 million.

