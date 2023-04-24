Reopening of bridges in Lee County is a big relief to residents

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) — The reopening of two bridges in Lee County was a big relief for nearby residents.
The bridges on Highway 245 reopened last week after more than a year of renovation.
The bridges were replaced and the existing roadway and shoulders were widened.
The year-long closure not only affected residents who live nearby but also nearby businesses.
"It hurt us a lot, it did,” Amanda Barrient, an employee at Busy Bee gas station said. “It has been closed for about a year and a half but we're doing a lot better now. It has doubled up in business since the road has opened."
The project cost $5.5 million.