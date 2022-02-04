Real estate agents expect market boom to continue

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Just two months into the new year and real estate agents around Tupelo say the inventory of homes is scarce, but many agents are also warning buyers that interest rates will soon be on the rise.
Andy and Christa Estes of Coldwell Banker Southern Real Estate operate in the Lee County area.
They say for now, it is still very much a seller's market.
Once interest rates go up in the second quarter, that will change and make the cost or purchasing greater, Christa Estes said.
She said it’s very advantageous to buy now versus waiting, as the rates are going to be increasing.
Real estate experts do not expect the housing market to crash but say it could shift over time.
