Reaction: Residents upset about dog killings in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Many Winona residents are enraged after learning that an animal control officer shot and killed several stray dogs.
Winona Mayor Aaron Dees said the animal control officer, who answers to the chief of police, didn’t want to shoot the dogs but followed orders.
“These dogs have been in the pound since December,” the mayor stated on Friday, March 10.
He continued, “The policy the state has in place states that a city is to hold an animal for 5 days and we as a city added 5 days. Giving the animals a total of 10 days to be adopted. Then they are to be put down. The law has and was confirmed with the city attorney. And this procedure has been used in the city over the years!”
Dees said the city will work to use euthanasia going forwarded instead of using a gun.
“We all left the meeting agreeing to work together in but not limited to fundraising and the well keeping of the animals until they are adopted,” the mayor said of a meeting with other city leaders.
He asks citizens to spay and neuter their pets to avoid an overpopulation of stray animals.
Open this link to read Dees' full statement.
WTVA reporter Chris Nalls spoke with several individuals who said the situation should have been handled differently. Watch their interviews in the video above.