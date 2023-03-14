 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 29. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight
to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Reaction: Residents upset about dog killings in Winona

Winona animal control officer pickup truck

Winona, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 13, 2023.

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Many Winona residents are enraged after learning that an animal control officer shot and killed several stray dogs.

Winona Mayor Aaron Dees said the animal control officer, who answers to the chief of police, didn’t want to shoot the dogs but followed orders.

“These dogs have been in the pound since December,” the mayor stated on Friday, March 10.

He continued, “The policy the state has in place states that a city is to hold an animal for 5 days and we as a city added 5 days. Giving the animals a total of 10 days to be adopted. Then they are to be put down. The law has and was confirmed with the city attorney. And this procedure has been used in the city over the years!”

Dees said the city will work to use euthanasia going forwarded instead of using a gun.

“We all left the meeting agreeing to work together in but not limited to fundraising and the well keeping of the animals until they are adopted,” the mayor said of a meeting with other city leaders.

He asks citizens to spay and neuter their pets to avoid an overpopulation of stray animals.

Open this link to read Dees' full statement.

WTVA reporter Chris Nalls spoke with several individuals who said the situation should have been handled differently. Watch their interviews in the video above.

Chris Nalls is from Carrollton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

