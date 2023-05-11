Raybern's employees raise money for daycare repairs

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) — Raybern's employees in Shannon put together a barbecue fundraiser for a good cause.
The event was held on Thursday but only for employees.
The money collected will go toward repairs at The Way Academy in Tupelo.
A fire severely damaged the daycare in February.
No one was injured but children and staff haven’t been able to return to the building since.
The children of some Raybern's employees attended the daycare.
The company will also be donating money separately from Thursday’s event. They’ll present the donations later this month.