 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Purse drive used to help women in shelters take next step forward

  • Updated
  • 0

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Vanessa Diggs believes in the mantra “if you look good, you feel good.”

That’s why she’s working to help women in the Tupelo area get back on their feet one accessory at a time.

Purse drive organized in Tupelo by Vanessa Diggs

Vanessa Diggs (center) collected new and gently-used purses for her giveaway. Photo Date: May 10, 2023.

Diggs collected more than 100 new and gently-used purses to give to women in shelters.

She donated the purses to SAFE, Inc. on Wednesday.

She got the idea from Jamal Bryant, a minister.

Purses

New and gently-used purses were collected. Photo Date: May 10, 2023.

"Several years ago I went to visit him when he was pastoring in Baltimore, Maryland, and he did a purse drive for the homeless women there,” Diggs said. “And I was able to participate in that and it was something I wanted to do this year for the local women here in Tupelo, Mississippi.”

She hopes to make the giveaway an annual event.

Tags

Recommended for you