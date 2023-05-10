Purse drive used to help women in shelters take next step forward

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Vanessa Diggs believes in the mantra “if you look good, you feel good.”
That’s why she’s working to help women in the Tupelo area get back on their feet one accessory at a time.
Diggs collected more than 100 new and gently-used purses to give to women in shelters.
She donated the purses to SAFE, Inc. on Wednesday.
She got the idea from Jamal Bryant, a minister.
"Several years ago I went to visit him when he was pastoring in Baltimore, Maryland, and he did a purse drive for the homeless women there,” Diggs said. “And I was able to participate in that and it was something I wanted to do this year for the local women here in Tupelo, Mississippi.”
She hopes to make the giveaway an annual event.