 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Presley calling on Biden to appoint Mississippians to TVA Board

  • Updated
  • 0
Tennessee Valley Authority, TVA

The Tennessee Valley Authority provides electricity to millions of people across the South.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley wants President Joe Biden to appoint at least two Mississippians to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Board of Directors.

TVA, which is a major energy provider throughout the South, is governed by a nine-member Board.

The U.S. president nominates members and the Senate confirms the appointments.

Each member serves a five-year term.

Currently, the Board consists of one member from Georgia and four from Tennessee.

TVA’s service area includes Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you