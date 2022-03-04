Presley calling on Biden to appoint Mississippians to TVA Board

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley wants President Joe Biden to appoint at least two Mississippians to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Board of Directors.
Today, I’ll be calling on @POTUS to appoint a minimum of two Mississippians to the vacancies upcoming on the TVA Board of Directors. Right now, MS has no representation on the board although we are the second biggest state, in terms of territory, within TVA. We deserve two seats.— Brandon Presley (@BrandonPresley) March 4, 2022
TVA, which is a major energy provider throughout the South, is governed by a nine-member Board.
The U.S. president nominates members and the Senate confirms the appointments.
Each member serves a five-year term.
Currently, the Board consists of one member from Georgia and four from Tennessee.
TVA’s service area includes Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky.