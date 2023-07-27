 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Prentiss County fugitive finally captured

  • Updated
  • 0
Charles Evan Kennedy

Charles Evan Kennedy, Source: Prentiss County Sheriff's Department.

The manhunt for a Prentiss County fugitive has ended.

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The manhunt for a Prentiss County fugitive has ended.

Law enforcement arrested Charles Kennedy, 32, of Booneville, Thursday morning, July 27 at his mother’s home on County Road 3450.

Prentiss County authorities have been trying to find him since July 5 when he ran away from deputies who were trying to serve a warrant, Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said.

RelatedSuspect wanted in Prentiss County after fleeing from deputies

Law enforcement also arrested his mother, 55-year-old Jennifer Kennedy, on Thursday and charged her with obstruction and hindering prosecution.

Jennifer Ann Kennedy

Jennifer Ann Kennedy, Source: Prentiss County Sheriff's Department.

His girlfriend, 36-year-old Jessica Borden of Booneville, was arrested on July 6 and charged with hindering prosecution and rendering criminal assistance.

Jessica Mary Ann Borden

Jessica Mary Ann Borden, Source: Prentiss County Sheriff's Department.

Tags

Recommended for you