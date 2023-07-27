Prentiss County fugitive finally captured

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The manhunt for a Prentiss County fugitive has ended.
Law enforcement arrested Charles Kennedy, 32, of Booneville, Thursday morning, July 27 at his mother’s home on County Road 3450.
Prentiss County authorities have been trying to find him since July 5 when he ran away from deputies who were trying to serve a warrant, Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said.
Law enforcement also arrested his mother, 55-year-old Jennifer Kennedy, on Thursday and charged her with obstruction and hindering prosecution.
His girlfriend, 36-year-old Jessica Borden of Booneville, was arrested on July 6 and charged with hindering prosecution and rendering criminal assistance.