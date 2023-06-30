Preliminary reports gives basic info about Tupelo plane crash

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) published its preliminary report on the June 3 plane crash that killed two men in Tupelo.
The preliminary report, which was released on June 23, only gives basic information about the crash. It doesn’t give an explanation as to why the small plane crashed.
"A review of Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B) flight data indicated that the pilot departed runway 36 and initiated a right climbing turn to about 330 ft above ground level (AGL) and a maximum ground speed of 102 kts. Subsequently, the airplane continued the right turn and began a descent. The last data point showed the airplane’s altitude about 280ft agl, and a ground speed of about 72 kts. The airplane subsequently impacted terrain in a noselow attitude, and a postcrash fire ensued.
Airport surveillance video revealed that during the last few seconds of flight, the airplane’s right wing dropped, and the airplane spiraled to the ground."
The final report is expected to give an explanation.
The plane took off from the Tupelo Regional Airport shortly before 8:11 a.m. and crashed moments later.
Related - Two dead in Tupelo plane crash
The two occupants Dr. Charles Montgomery and Patrick Fain died in the crash.