 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
116 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of East and Northeast Arkansas, North
Mississippi, the Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Preliminary reports gives basic info about Tupelo plane crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Plane crash site in Tupelo

The small plane crashed at the Tupelo Regional Airport in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: June 3, 2023.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) published its preliminary report on the June 3 plane crash that killed two men in Tupelo.

The preliminary report, which was released on June 23, only gives basic information about the crash. It doesn’t give an explanation as to why the small plane crashed.

"A review of Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B) flight data indicated that the pilot departed runway 36 and initiated a right climbing turn to about 330 ft above ground level (AGL) and a maximum ground speed of 102 kts. Subsequently, the airplane continued the right turn and began a descent. The last data point showed the airplane’s altitude about 280ft agl, and a ground speed of about 72 kts. The airplane subsequently impacted terrain in a noselow attitude, and a postcrash fire ensued.

Airport surveillance video revealed that during the last few seconds of flight, the airplane’s right wing dropped, and the airplane spiraled to the ground."

The final report is expected to give an explanation.

The plane took off from the Tupelo Regional Airport shortly before 8:11 a.m. and crashed moments later.

RelatedTwo dead in Tupelo plane crash

The two occupants Dr. Charles Montgomery and Patrick Fain died in the crash.

Dr. Charles “Chaz” Montgomery

Dr. Charles “Chaz” Montgomery, Source: North Mississippi Health Services.
Patrick Fain

Patrick Fain

Open this link to read the full report.

Tags

Recommended for you