Preliminary report on Tupelo plane crash expected in three weeks

  • Updated
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is expected to publish its preliminary report on the June 3 plane crash in three weeks, the federal agency told WTVA 9 News.

Plane crash near Tupelo Regional Airport on June 3, 2023

Plane crash near the Tupelo Regional Airport. The actual crash site is believed to be near the two large tanks where people are seen gathering. Photo Date: June 3, 2023.

The small plane crash happened Saturday morning at the Tupelo Regional Airport. Dr. Charles Montgomery and Patrick Fain (no picture available) died in the crash.

Dr. Charles “Chaz” Montgomery

Dr. Charles “Chaz” Montgomery, Source: North Mississippi Health Services.

The NTSB is tasked with finding out what caused the plane to crash.

It usually publishes preliminary reports soon after crashes, but it can take a year or more to publish final reports.

