Preliminary report on Tupelo plane crash expected in three weeks

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is expected to publish its preliminary report on the June 3 plane crash in three weeks, the federal agency told WTVA 9 News.
The small plane crash happened Saturday morning at the Tupelo Regional Airport. Dr. Charles Montgomery and Patrick Fain (no picture available) died in the crash.
The NTSB is tasked with finding out what caused the plane to crash.
It usually publishes preliminary reports soon after crashes, but it can take a year or more to publish final reports.