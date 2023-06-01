Postal Service changes access hours for Tupelo Office

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA)- Postal service offices are changing their hours in Tupelo due to incidents happening in the lobby.
There have been reports of homeless people possibly sleeping in the lobby and that is impacting the safety of the area. Though that is not yet confirmed it may be a reason why the hours are changing.
Until now you could access your PO box in the lobby 24 hours a day seven days a week. That has now changed to Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
The post office says if you have any questions to visit the Postal Service website at www.usps.com, or customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).