Pontotoc man Brian Dowdy reported missing

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities in Pontotoc hope the public can provide information about the disappearance of a 35-year-old man.
Someone last saw Brian Lee Dowdy on May 11 on Highway 15 near Turnpike Road in Pontotoc. His truck was found in Marshall County the same day, approximately 40 miles northwest of Pontotoc.
Authorities believe he was traveling to Texas to return to work. However, he’s not been heard from since. The employer’s fuel card has not been used since either.
His phone was last tracked to Marshall County near Laws Hill Road. His family believes he’s a danger to himself and possibly others.
Anyone with information about this whereabouts is asked to call the Pontotoc Police Department at 662-489-7804 or 911.