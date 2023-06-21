 Skip to main content
Pontotoc Farmers Market recognized for economic impact

  • Updated
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — The Pontotoc Farmers Market was recently recognized for its economic impact on the region.

Pontotoc Farmers Market in Pontotoc, MS. Photo Date: June 21, 2023.

The Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Association received the “Outstanding Economic Impact - Small Project” award during the Mississippi Main Street Association’s annual awards luncheon on June 15.

"It was an absolute honor and I'm so proud of the hard work of our vendors, our volunteers and all of our community support,” Farmers Market Manager Julie McDowell said.

The market gives local farmers a place to sell their produce.

Main Street Director Beth Waldo said, "The Main Street brings structure to the work that we do. So to be recognized for the work that we've completed is rewarding."

Pontotoc County and five other programs were named to the Main Street Circle of Excellence. This was the award’s first year.

Waldo said a lot of time, money and energy have been put into the market's revitalization.

“So to see the fruits of the labor not only be recognized but also awarded is very gratifying."

This is part of WTVA’s new special “Main Street Mississippi.”

Reporter Avery Hilliard will highlight 10 communities recognized by the Mississippi Main Street Association during its annual awards luncheon on June 15.

