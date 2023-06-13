Pontotoc Electric board president resigns in wake of arrest

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — Pontotoc Electric Power Association announced Tuesday its board president Larry Parker has resigned in the wake of his arrest.
He submitted his resignation effective Monday, June 12.
Board Vice President Terry Chunn will replace Parker as president and Randy Heard will replace Chunn as vice president.
Natchez Trace Parkway rangers arrested Parker on June 7 as part of an undercover operation designed to stop people from engaging in illicit sexual activity in the Parkway’s parking lots and other public areas.
He was charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure, both misdemeanors.